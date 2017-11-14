Overreaction: Cowboys can't make playoffs without Zeke

No Zeke means no playoffs for the Dallas Cowboys.

Without Ezekiel Elliott, who began serving a six-game suspension for allegations of domestic abuse, the Cowboys (5-4) couldn't do anything on offence in a 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Elliott had four 100-yard games and seven touchdowns rushing in eight games, and the Cowboys averaged 28.3 points with him in the lineup. Now, they're finished.

Except the problem wasn't the run game.

Alfred Morris had 53 yards rushing on 11 carries against Atlanta while Dak Prescott scrambled for 42. The issue was protecting Prescott in the pocket. Adrian Clayborn sacked him six times and forced two fumbles.

The player the Cowboys need more than Elliott is four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith.

If Smith returns, Dallas has enough offence to make a run at the playoffs.

Here are more overreactions following Week 10:

___

OVERREACTION: The Browns (0-9) are making progress. They had a 10-point lead for the first time this season in a 38-24 loss at Detroit.

REALISTIC REACTION: Might be the worst team ever.

___

OVERREACTION: Richard Sherman's injury will convince the NFL to eliminate Thursday games.

REALISTIC REACTION: Money talks. Television contracts bring in a lot of revenue and a Thursday night game is attractive.

___

OVERREACTION: The Saints (7-2) are unstoppable now that they have a potent rushing attack — six rushing TDs — to complement Drew Brees.

REALISTIC REACTION: Buffalo's defence also allowed 194 yards on the ground and three TDs against the Jets in their previous game.

___

OVERREACTION: Jared Goff is the NFL's MVP.

REALISTIC REACTION: Goff will be there at the end, especially if the Rams (7-2) earn the No. 1 seed, but right now the 2016 No. 1 overall pick is behind the guy picked after him: Carson Wentz.

___

OVERREACTION: The Falcons (5-4) are back.

REALISTIC REACTION: It was a must-win against the Cowboys and they got it. But their schedule is tough. Five of the final seven games are against teams currently 6-3 or 7-2.

___

OVERREACTION: The 49ers are the best 1-9 in NFL history.

REALISTIC REACTION: If true — how do you even determine it? — they're still 1-9.

___

OVERREACTION: Adam Thielen is the best undrafted receiver in the NFL.

REALISTIC REACTION: Doug Baldwin wasn't drafted either. He's been real good for a few years.

___

OVERREACTION: Blake Bortles will cost the Jaguars (6-3) a playoff berth.

REALISTIC REACTION: Jacksonville's defence is dominant enough to overcome Bortles' deficiencies. Plus they have Leonard Fournette.

___

OVERREACTION: Brock Osweiler isn't the answer for the Broncos (3-6).

REALISTIC REACTION: Osweiler isn't the reason Denver has surrendered 92 points in the last two games. Defence is the problem and special teams were awful against the Patriots.

___

