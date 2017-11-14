Panthers' Kalil facing underage alcohol charge at restaurant

MINNEAPOLIS — Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Matt Kalil is facing criminal charges of selling alcohol to a minor at his Minnesota pizza restaurant, even though he wasn't present when the transaction occurred.

A charging document says a 17-year-old server at Kalil's Pieology Pizza in a Twin Cities suburb sold a beer to a 19-year-old woman Oct. 26. A police officer intervened and contacted the general manager. The former Minnesota Vikings lineman owns Pieology Pizza franchising rights in Minnesota.

The charges say Kalil is responsible for the illegal sale because he's the owner. No one else was charged in the case.