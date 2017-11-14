Sports

South Korea, Serbia draw 1-1 in friendly in Ulsan

South Korea's Son Heung-min, right, fights for the ball against Serbia's Branislav Ivanovic during their friendly soccer match in Ulsan, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. (Kim In-chul/Yonhap via AP)

ULSAN, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea and Serbia scored within five minutes of each other in the second half and drew their friendly 1-1 on Tuesday.

Serbia midfielder Adem Llajic scored first in the 57th minute, and Koo Ja-cheol equalized from the penalty spot.

Forward Son Heung-min, who scored both goals when South Korea defeated Colombia 2-1 on Friday, missed a late chance to give the home side another win.

Captain Branislav Ivanovic made his 100th appearance for Serbia.

