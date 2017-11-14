Speeding games on MLB agenda for next season
ORLANDO, Fla. — Major League Baseball is intent on shortening games next season.
The average time of a nine-inning game was a record 3 hours, 5 minutes this season, up from 2:56 in 2015. The
Many owners and general managers want to cut down trips to the mound by catchers, whether the reason is changing signs, talking about pitch selection or giving a pitcher a breather during long plate appearances.
Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says "it's not just listening to our current fans, it's thinking about our future fans and the landscape we're competing on."
MLB proposed three changes last
Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred prefers reaching an agreement with the union.
