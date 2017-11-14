Ventura's status still in question after Italy eliminated

ROME — The status of Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura remains in question after the four-time champions failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades.

Ventura said after the match that he hadn't resigned because he hadn't discussed it with federation president Carlo Tavecchio.

On Tuesday, Tavecchio said he was calling a meeting for Wednesday to put together "an in-depth analysis and decide on choices for the future."

Ventura's contract was recently extended to 2020 but the deal includes a stipulation that it could be voided in case of a failed qualification.

Italy was eliminated after a scoreless draw against Sweden on Monday produced a 1-0 aggregate loss.