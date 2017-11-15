Broncos promote linebacker Deiontrez Mount

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have promoted outside linebacker Deiontrez Mount to take the place of Kasim Edibali.

Mount is a third-year pro who's appeared in five career games with the Titans (2015) and Colts (2016) after a standout career at Louisville.

Mount spent the first 10 weeks of the season on the Broncos' practice squad following his release by the Colts in the preseason.

Edebali signed with the Broncos as an unrestricted free agent in March after playing 48 games in his first three NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He had a solid training camp and was seen as a crucial plug-in player when Shaq Barrett and Shane Ray were out with injuries. But he had just one tackle and one quarterback hit this season.

The Broncos also added tight end Brian Parker and wide receiver Tim Patrick to their practice squad after losing second-year running back Jonathan Williams, who signed with the Saints, bolstering an already stout backfield in New Orleans. Williams had been making $30,000 a week on Denver's practice squad, almost as much as captain Trevor Siemian, who started at quarterback before being benched two weeks ago.

Parker is a second-year player who played in nine games for the Chiefs in 2015. Patrick is a rookie from the University of Utah.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___