Chargers optimistic about Philip Rivers after QB practices

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers shouts to teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. Rivers is in the NFL's concussion protocol after experiencing possible symptoms of a head injury, endangering his streak of 194 consecutive starts since 2006. Rivers told the Chargers about his symptoms Monday after they returned from a 20-17 overtime loss in Jacksonville, coach Anthony Lynn said. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Philip Rivers is practicing with the Los Angeles Chargers, and coach Anthony Lynn is optimistic that the veteran quarterback will play Sunday against Buffalo.

Rivers reported symptoms of a possible concussion Monday, but he participated in certain parts of a non-padded practice Wednesday.

Rivers was hurt during an overtime loss in Jacksonville for Los Angeles (3-6). He has started 194 consecutive games for the Chargers since 2006, racking up the fourth-longest streak of consecutive starts by a quarterback in NFL history.

If Rivers can't play, Kellen Clemens is expected to make his first NFL start since 2013. Clemens has thrown only 10 passes in the last 3 1/2 years, but the veteran says he would be comfortable starting if needed.

