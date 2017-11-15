Detroit's Lang able to practice; Lions acquire Edebali

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit offensive lineman T.J. Lang participated fully in practice Wednesday after missing last weekend's game against Cleveland because of a concussion.

Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah missed practice because of a back injury, and running back Dwayne Washington was out with a hip problem. Safety Don Carey was limited by a knee injury, and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin was limited by an ankle injury.

The Lions also announced that they have acquired linebacker Kasim Edebali via waivers from Denver. Detroit waived defensive end George Johnson, who had just been signed the previous day.

Detroit plays at Chicago on Sunday.

___