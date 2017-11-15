Gabriel Gagne's two goals power AHL's Senators past Phantoms 6-2

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Gabriel Gagne scored twice to lead the Belleville Senators past the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 6-2 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Gagne, Jim O'Brien and Colin White all had goals in the third period for Belleville (8-7-1), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Ben Harpur and Jack Rodewald built a 2-0 lead by the first intermission. Andrew Hammond made 44 saves for the win.

Mike Vecchione had back-to-back goals for the Phantoms (9-5-2) in the second period. Alex Lyon started in net for Lehigh Valley, stopped 9-of-12 shots in 20:44 of work before Gagne's first goal chased him from net. Dustin Tokarski turned aside 20-of-23 shots in relief.