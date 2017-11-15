Joseph, Betts and DiFonte named U Sports football players of the week

TORONTO — Western running back Cedrick Joseph, Laval defensive lineman Mathieu Betts and Calgary kicker Niko DiFonte were named U Sports football players of the week on Wednesday.

Joseph had 250 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Western's win over Laurier in the Yates Cup. Betts had two sacks and forced a fumble in Laval's victory over Montreal in the Dunsmore Cup.

DiFonte hit a U Sports record 59-yard field goal as time expired to give Calgary a one-point win over UBC in the Hardy Cup.