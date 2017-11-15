Papa John's apologizes for criticizing NFL anthem protests

Papa John's is a major NFL sponsor and advertiser, and Schnatter said on an earnings call Nov. 1 that "NFL leadership has hurt Papa John's shareholders" and that the protests "should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago."

The company tweeted a statement Tuesday night saying "the statements made on our earnings call were describing factors that impact our business and we sincerely apologize to anyone that thought they were divisive." Papa John's also says the company supports the "players' movement to create a new platform for change" and that it is "open to ideas from all. Except neo-nazis."