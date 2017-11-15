Peru beats New Zealand, earns final spot in World Cup

LIMA, Peru — Peru beat New Zealand 2-0 on Wednesday night to win a two-leg playoff and earn the 32nd and last spot in the World Cup field in Russia.

Peru won at home after tying 0-0 on Saturday in New Zealand. It last reached the World Cup in 1982.

Striker Jefferson Farfan opened the scoring Wednesday in the 27th minute from the edge of the box.

Defender Christian Ramos made it 2-0 in the 64th minute after a mistake from New Zealand's defence .

Peruvian players dedicated the win to striker Paolo Guerrero, who was suspended on doping suspicions.

New Zealand failed in a bid to reach its third World Cup.

Peru's qualification put the South American team in the World Cup draw with Spain, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Croatia.

A tearful Farfan said after the match that his team had "to endure a lot of nonsense until we got here." Peru finished fifth in South American World Cup qualifying.

