Refusal of Italian football chief to resign sparks outrage

ROME — The refusal of Italian football federation president Carlo Tavecchio to resign is causing outrage.

Damiano Tommasi, president of the Italian players association, abandoned a summit called Wednesday to assess the failed World Cup qualification once he understood that Tavecchio would not step down.

Tommasi, the first to exit the meeting, says "Tavecchio told us that he doesn't intend to resign. Whereas we believe we've got to start the rebuilding process with elections."

A decision to fire coach Gian Piero Ventura is also expected from the summit.

Ventura and Tavecchio have been widely criticized after four-time champion Italy was left out of football's biggest competition for the first time in six decades.