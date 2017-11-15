Sabres defenceman Marco Scandella fined $5,000 for slash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres
The slash occurred during the second period of Pittsburgh's 5-4 overtime win Tuesday night. The two were battling for position in front of the Sabres' net, when Scandella nearly lost his balance after being shoved by Hornqvist. Scandella turned and, with two hands on his stick, chopped down on Hornqvist's right ankle.
Scandella served a minor penalty for slashing, while Hornqvist was penalized for interference.
Scandella's fine is the highest allowed under NHL rules.
More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tags/NHLhockey
