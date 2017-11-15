Titans-Steelers Capsule
A
A
Share via Email
TITANS (6-3) at STEELERS (7-2)
Thursday, 8:25 p.m. ET, NBC/NFLN/Amazon
OPENING LINE — Steelers by 6 1-2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Titans 3-5-1, Steelers 5-4
SERIES RECORD — Steelers lead 45-32
LAST MEETING — Steelers beat Titans 27-24, Nov. 17, 2014
LAST WEEK — Titans beat Bengals 24-20; Steelers beat Colts 20-17
AP PRO32 RANKING — Titans No. 11, Steelers No. 3
TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (8), PASS (27T)
TITANS
STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (18), PASS (10)
STEELERS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Both teams riding four-game winning streaks. ... Steelers have won four of last six meetings. ... Fourth time teams have played on Thursday. Titans have taken two of three previous such meetings. Tennessee is 5-7 all-time on Thursdays. Steelers are 8-9 on Thursdays, 7-2 at home. ... First of four straight prime-time games for Pittsburgh. Steelers are 31-16 in prime-time under coach Mike Tomlin. ... Six Tennessee coaches previously played or coached for Pittsburgh. ... Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak spent 32 years with Titans franchise as Hall of Fame lineman and then as coach. ... Tennessee seeking first 7-3 start since 2008 ... Titans K Ryan Succop's NFL record 56 straight made field goals inside 50 yards ended last week. ... Titans have won last three against AFC North teams. ... Opponents are converting 27
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Disgruntled passenger's bus-blocking protest steals attention from TTC's 'revolution'
-
Developer signals legal action after Halifax council votes down Willow Tree height change
-
Nova Scotia man gets 18-month jail sentence for abusing young daughters
-