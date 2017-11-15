Westbrook, Thunder top Bulls 92-79 for 3rd straight win

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook had 21 points and seven assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls 92-79 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Carmelo Anthony returned to the Thunder lineup after missing the previous game with a sore lower back and finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jerami Grant added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma City had lost four straight before getting things turned around. The wins during the current streak have come by an average of 11.7 points.

Lauri Markkanen and Antonio Blakeney each scored 16 points for Chicago, and Denzel Valentine added 13. The Bulls shot 34.7 per cent from the field.

The Thunder led 27-7 at the end of the first quarter to match the fewest points they have allowed in a quarter since the franchise moved from Seattle in 2008. The Bulls made 2 of 16 field goals in the period.

The Thunder led 58-34 at halftime. Westbrook didn't score until 6:43 remained in the second quarter, but finished the half with 17 points. Grant had 12 points and six rebounds at the break.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Were coming off a 133-94 loss to San Antonio. ... Starters shot 1 for 11 from the field in the first quarter. ... Valentine was the only Bulls player to make more than two field goals in the first half. ...

Thunder: C Steven Adams missed his third straight game with a right calf contusion. ... Won the first meeting 101-69 on Oct. 28. ... Grant made a layup off an inbounds pass in the final second of the first half. ... F Paul George finished with 13 points after scoring 42 and 37 points in his previous two games.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Thunder: At San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

