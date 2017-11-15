WHL Roundup: Lewis scores OT winner as Wheat Kings top Hitmen 6-5

BRANDON, Man. — Ty Lewis scored 27 seconds into overtime as the Brandon Wheat Kings beat the Calgary Hitmen 6-5 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Stelio Mattheos scored twice for the Wheat Kings (12-6-1), Linden McCorrister had a goal and two assists and Kale Clague chipped in with four helpers. Baron Thompson and Connor Gutenberg also scored.

Jakob Stukel and Tristen Nielsen led Calgary (6-11-3) with two goals apiece. Jake Bean rounded out the offence.

Logan Thompson kicked out 27 shots for Brandon. Nick Schneider turned aside 17 shots for the Hitmen.

The Wheat Kings went 1 for 2 on the power play. Calgary was 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

WARRIORS 7 BRONCOS 4

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Jayden Halbgewachs scored a hat trick and set up two goals and Brayden Burke had four assists to power Moose Jaw over the Broncos.

Justin Almeida also scored twice for the Warriors (16-4-0) and Barrett Sheen and Noah Gregor rounded out the offence.

Tyler Steenbergen had a pair of goals for Swift Current (13-4-1). Logan Foster and Aleksi Heponiemi also scored.

---

TIGERS 4 ICE 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Mark Rassell scored a hat trick as the Tigers beat Kootenay.

Ryan Jevne also scored for Medicine Hat (13-6-0).

Sebastian Streu scored the lone goal for the Ice (8-12-1).

---

ROCKETS 5 OIL KINGS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Dillon Dube and Carsen Twarynski each scored twice as the Rockets beat Edmonton.

Kyle Topping had the other goal for Kelowna (11-6-3).

Trey Fix-Wolansky and Davis Koch scored for the Oil Kings (5-13-2).

---

RAIDERS 6 THUNDERBIRDS 4

KENT, Wash. — Curtis Miske scored twice and tacked on an assist as Prince Albert defeated the Thunderbirds.

Jordy Stallard, Spencer Moe, Brett Leason and Parker Kelly also scored for the Raiders (9-7-3).

Austin Strand, Zack Andrusiak, Turner Ottenbreit and Jarret Tyszka scored for Seattle (9-8-2).

---

REBELS 5 ROYALS 3

VICTORIA — Mason McCarty had a goal and two assists as Red Deer topped the Royals.

Reese Johnson chipped in the game-winning goal for the Rebels (9-11-1) at 14:52 of the third period. Austin Pratt, Kristian Reichel and Lane Zablocki also scored.

Matthew Phillips, Jared Legien and Regan Nagy scored for Victoria (14-7-1).