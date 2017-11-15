Wilmots out as Ivory Coast coach after World Cup failure

ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire — Ivory Coast's football federation says coach Marc Wilmots is leaving after the team's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The federation says it parted with the former Belgium coach on good terms after his six-month spell in charge.

Ivory Coast was eliminated Sunday after losing 2-0 to Morocco in a straight fight to win their group.

After playing at three straight World Cups since 2006, Ivory Coast has gone into decline.

Wilmots was hired in March after taking Belgium to the quarterfinals at the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championship.