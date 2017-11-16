Bengals-Broncos Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Neither team has player with more than one interception this season. ... This marks first game for Broncos NT Domata Peko against former team. ... Marvin Lewis is 2-7 vs. Denver and he'll be facing his former assistant in Broncos rookie head coach Vance Joseph, who was Bengals DBs coach from 2014-15. ... Big reason both teams are 3-6: Bengals minus-9 in takeaways, Broncos minus-14. ... QB Andy Dalton has 100-plus rating in last two games. In only visit to Denver, Dalton passed for 332 yards, two TDs in 24-22 loss to Broncos in 2011. ... RB Joe Mixon one of three rookies (Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara) with 300-plus rush yards and 200-plus receiving yards. ... WR A.J. Green had 70-yard TD catch last week and 31st 100-yard game, tying Chad Johnson for most in franchise history. ... LB Carl Lawson leads NFL rookies with 5 1/2 sacks. ... QB Brock Osweiler passed for 299 yards, TD in only career game vs. Bengals, on Dec. 28, 2015. ... RB Jamaal Charles had 387 scrimmage yards in last three games vs. Bengals, all while with Chiefs. ... WR Emmanuel Sanders had nine catches for 117 yards, two TDs in last meeting. ... OLB Von Miller has four sacks in last four home games. Miller is tied for second in AFC with 11 tackles for loss. ... OLB Shane Ray had career-high three sacks in last meeting. ... Bradley Roby is only NFL CB with 40-plus pass breakups (41) and two sacks since '14. ... Justin Simmons is one of two AFC safeties (Jordan Poyer) with 45 or more tackles (48), sack and interception. ... S Will Parks had first career interception in last game vs. Cincinnati. Fantasy Tip: Sanders showed he was back from his sprained ankle last week with six catches for 137 yards.