Bengals-Broncos Capsule
CINCINNATI (3-6) at DENVER (3-6)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS
OPENING LINE — Broncos by 2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cincinnati 4-5, Denver 2-6-1
SERIES RECORD — Broncos lead 21-9
LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Bengals 29-17, Sept. 25, 2016
LAST WEEK — Bengals lost to Titans 24-20; Broncos lost to Patriots 41-16
AP PRO32 RANKING — Bengals No. 26, Broncos No. 25
BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (32), PASS (27)
BENGALS
BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (13), PASS (19)
BRONCOS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Neither team has player with more than one interception this season. ... This marks first game for Broncos NT Domata Peko against former team. ... Marvin Lewis is 2-7 vs. Denver and he'll be facing his former assistant in Broncos rookie head coach Vance Joseph, who was Bengals DBs coach from 2014-15. ... Big reason both teams are 3-6: Bengals minus-9 in takeaways, Broncos minus-14. ... QB Andy Dalton has 100-plus rating in last two games. In only visit to Denver, Dalton passed for 332 yards, two TDs in 24-22 loss to Broncos in 2011. ... RB Joe Mixon one of three rookies (Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara) with 300-plus rush yards and 200-plus receiving yards. ... WR A.J. Green had 70-yard TD catch last week and 31st 100-yard game, tying Chad Johnson for most in franchise history. ... LB Carl Lawson leads NFL rookies with 5
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL