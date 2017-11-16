Burglars steal $400,000 from Venus Williams' Florida home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Burglars hit tennis star Venus Williams' Florida home, stealing $400,000 worth of goods while she was at the U.S. Open.

Palm Beach Gardens police released a report Thursday about the burglary, which happened between Sept. 1 and 5. Police redacted details of what was stolen. The burglary was first reported by WPEC-TV.

In June, Williams was involved in a traffic accident near her home that killed a passenger in the other car. The crash remains under investigation. Palm Beach Gardens police did not release information about the accident until the website TMZ reported it three weeks later.