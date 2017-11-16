Canadian Joey Votto falls short of National League MVP award in close vote

When Canada's Joey Votto heard that he had narrowly lost out on the National League MVP award, the Cincinnati Reds star was more shocked than disappointed.

Not shocked at losing. Shocked at how close the vote was.

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton was named the NL MVP Thursday night after receiving 302 total points in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Votto had 300 in the closest MVP ballot since 1979. Both players had 10 first-place votes.

"I just can't believe how close it was," Votto told media following the announcement on MLB Network. "Coming up two points short, you know, it's so cool in a way coming up that short because most of the time it's a landslide or it's clear and this wasn't that. I think that was one of the entertaining aspects of this.

"And because Giancarlo and I did things so differently and we were both on losing clubs, it's such an interesting vote and to be in the centre of it — I'm still in shock over the 10 first-place votes. That's really very cool. To receive a third of the votes as first-place votes is a true honour."

Votto was hoping to win the MVP award for a second time in his career after also claiming the prize in 2010.

The 34-year-old Toronto native made a great case for himself this year, starting all 162 games for Cincinnati and leading MLB in on-base percentage, walks and intentional walks. He reached base an MLB-best 321 times, breaking his own club record of 319 set two seasons before.

Votto also became only the third player in MLB history to produce at least 179 hits, 36 homers and 134 walks with 83 strikeouts or fewer in a single season. The other two are Babe Ruth and Ted Williams, who combined to accomplish that feat seven times.

Stanton, meanwhile, led the majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBI's. His homer total was the most in MLB since 2001, when Barry Bonds hit a record 73 and Sammy Sosa had 64.

"I don't feel terribly disappointed because I think it was just two very, very good seasons that went head to head and the subject was more individual performance than winning," Votto said. "Had the team won — had the Marlins won or the Reds won — this would have been near unanimous. People basically said 'we loved them both,' and that's something I'm grateful for.

"Giancarlo plays in a monster ballpark and he hit all those home runs and I was cheering for him. I played every day and I felt like I put together a very nice, well-rounded season and we did it from the very beginning to the end, we both stayed healthy and I think the fans appreciated it. So disappointed? Not really. Truly more grateful."

Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was third in voting.

The 28-year-old Stanton is just the sixth player to win the MVP award from a losing team and the first since Alex Rodriguez took the 2003 title with Texas. The last NL MVP from a losing team was Andre Dawson with the 1987 Chicago Cubs.

"We very nearly shared the award, which I definitely would not have wanted," Votto said. "But because it's subjective this doesn't take away from how I view my season. I thought it was a success individually and I was very proud of it and I still feel the very same.