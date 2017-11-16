Dolphins anxious to reverse recent decline on defence
DAVIE, Fla. — Stinging from humiliation on national TV, Miami Dolphins defensive
He would rather play and try to make amends, which the Dolphins will get a chance to do Sunday against Tampa Bay. The game was rescheduled from Week 1 because of Hurricane Irma, forcing Miami to give up its bye and play 16 weeks in a row.
"Things happen in mysterious ways, I guess," Burke said Thursday. "Not having the bye week, to me, honestly helps us. If we had to sit two weeks and chew on that for a bye weekend and not play for another two weeks ... we can't wallow in it."
The Dolphins were dismantled Monday night at Carolina, giving up touchdowns on five consecutive second-half possessions in a 45-21 loss. The Panthers set a franchise record with 548 yards, including 294 rushing.
"Not an easy game to swallow," Burke said. "No one played well."
The first-year
Burke played the entire second half for the group, something he doesn't usually do.
"It wasn't easy to look at it," he said. "But there are things that had to be addressed, so we did that together."
What made the performance especially alarming was that it continued a recent pattern. The
Miami has allowed 140 points in the past four games, an average of 35 per game. Missed tackles, poor pass coverage and a weak pass rush have been among the problems.
The matchup against the Bucs (3-6) offers a chance for the Dolphins (4-5) to dig in. Tampa Bay is without injured quarterback Jameis Winston and has
Miami coach Adam Gase is optimistic his
"I expect that group to come out ready to perform and play well," Gase said. "That's the best thing about playing
The Dolphins rank last in the NFL in scoring, making it essential the
That's especially true with two games looming against Tom Brady and Super Bowl champion New England in a 16-day span beginning next week.
Part of the problem on
Miami is tied for 26th in the league with 16 sacks, in part because opponents have usually been in the lead and running the ball a lot.
"We haven't really come through on
