Embiid's career-high 46 leads 76ers past Lakers 115-109

LOS ANGELES — Joel Embiid scored a career-high 46 points — the most by a Philadelphia player in 11 years — and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the 76ers past the Los Angeles Lakers 115-109 on Wednesday night.

Sixers rookie Ben Simmons added 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, falling one rebound shy of a triple-double. Embiid also had seven assists and seven blocked shots, making him the first NBA player with 40 points, seven assists and seven blocks in a game since Julius Erving did it for the 76ers against Detroit in 1982, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Embiid shot 14 for 20 from the field and 16 of 19 at the free throw line, giving him the most points by a Sixers player since Allen Iverson scored 46 against Chicago on Nov. 24, 2006.

In fact, prior to Embiid's dazzling performance, the previous 35 times someone scored at least 44 for the 76ers, it was Iverson, according to ESPN.

Brandon Ingram led Los Angeles with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma added 24 points, and Jordan Clarkson scored 20 off the bench.

For the second consecutive game, prized rookie Lonzo Ball sat out the fourth quarter for the Lakers. He played just 21 minutes, going 1 for 9 and missing all six of his 3-point attempts.

The Lakers have lost four of five.

The Sixers led by 13 in the first quarter but settled for a 58-54 advantage at halftime. Embiid already had 18 points and nine rebounds by then.

TIP-INS

76ers: Jahlil Okafor, who had been out with a respiratory infection, was available but did not play. . Philadelphia coach Brett Brown before the game on the composure displayed by Simmons: "He really doesn't get rattled. There's a poise internally that's really impressive."

Lakers: Ball entered shooting just 31.3 per cent from the field, including 25 per cent from 3-point range. The No. 2 pick in this year's draft has a strange jump shot, but coach Luke Walton said the team has no current plans to change it. "We're not even talking about changing it during the season. We may not change it at all ever. He's been a good shooter his whole life and he's going to start making shots. That'll come with time," Walton said.

UP NEXT

76ers: Return home Saturday to play defending champion Golden State.

Lakers: Play the second of four consecutive home games Friday against Phoenix.

