Falcons-Seahawks Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons and Seahawks meet for third time in past 13 months. Seahawks won in 2016 regular season, but Falcons won 36-20 in NFC divisional playoff game in January. ... Falcons QB Matt Ryan is averaging 290 yards passing and has thrown just seven interceptions in past 13 road games. ... Ryan fastest in league history to reach 40,000 yards passing, 151 games. ... Ryan has thrown TD pass in 27 consecutive games and thrown for at least 200 yards in 64 straight games. ... Leading rusher RB Devonta Freeman may not play due to concussion. ... RB Tevin Coleman had season-high 83 yards rushing and TD last week. ... Falcons fifth in NFL averaging 4.52 yards per rush. ... WR Julio Jones has 18 catches for 266 yards and touchdown in two career games vs. Seahawks. Jones has just one TD reception through first nine games. ... TE Austin Hooper second on team in yards receiving (380) and tied for team lead in TD catches (3). ... DE Adrian Clayborn had franchise-record six sacks last week vs. Cowboys. ... Clayborn had two sacks in first eight games. ... LB De'Vondre Campbell had career-high 13 tackles last week. ... Falcons have just two interceptions. ... Falcons have allowed 21 passes of 20 or more yards, tied for second fewest in league. ... K Matt Bryant tied for league lead with five field goals of 50 or more yards. ... Seahawks coming off 10-day break after Thursday night win over Arizona on Nov. 9. ... Seahawks lost to Redskins in last home game and have not lost consecutive home games since 2015, when they fell to Panthers in Week 6, and after two road games and bye, lost to Cardinals in Week 10. ... Seahawks 21-3-1 in Thursday, Sunday or Monday night games under Pete Carroll. ... QB Russell Wilson leads NFC and second in NFL in yards passing with 2,543. ... Seahawks rank 22nd in league in yards rushing per game, averaging 3.8 yards per attempt. ... TE Jimmy Graham had 15th career multi-TD game vs. Cardinals, tied for third most among active players. Graham has six TDs in past five games. ... DE Michael Bennett has five sacks in past five home games. ... CB Richard Sherman out for season due to Achilles tendon injury. Has started previous 109 regular-season and post-season games combined. ... CB Byron Maxwell expected to play after being signed this week. Maxwell played for Seahawks through 2014 season. ... Status of FS Earl Thomas (hamstring) and SS Kam Chancellor (stinger) both in question. Chancellor had 10 tackles, forced fumble and safety in win over Cardinals. ... K Blair Walsh was 2 of 2 vs. Cardinals after missing three kicks in loss to Redskins. ... Fantasy Tip: Look to tight ends. With chance Chancellor doesn't play, Austin Hooper would be good option. On other side, Graham has become Wilson's favoured target in red zone.