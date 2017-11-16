Manfred: MLB pace changes will happen with or without union
ORLANDO, Fla. — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says rule changes to speed games will be put in place next year with or without an agreement with the players' association.
Speaking Thursday after a quarterly owners' meeting, Manfred says "my preferred path is a negotiated agreement with the players, but if we can't get an agreement we are going to have rule changes in 2018 one way or the other."
Manfred anticipates a new posting system with Japan to be in place soon. He is not yet ready to speak about expanded protective netting in ballparks next season.
After a record 6,105 home runs this season, he says MLB will discuss studies of baseballs later in the
