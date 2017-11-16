Montreal-based Beterbiev looking for more after taking IBF title

MONTREAL — Only five days after winning the International Boxing Federation light heavyweight title, Artur Beterbiev was back at work.

It seems that the Russian, who has been based in Montreal since 2013, is not big on partying.

"When I have a choice of where to be, in the bar or in the gym, I prefer the gym," Beterbiev said Thursday through an interpreter at the Rival boxing gym. "I'd like to continue to win and to achieve this, I have to be at the gym as often as possible."

Trainer Marc Ramsay said the 32-year-old celebrated his win by going back to his hotel room, having a meal and some black tea, and going to bed.

"A trainer's dream," Ramsay called him.

Beterbiev (12-0) needed all 12 rounds — the first time he's had to go more than seven — to break down the defence of Enrico Koelling and knock out the German on Saturday night in Fresno, Calif.

That gave him one of the three light heavyweight titles left vacant with the retirement of American Andre Ward in September. Dmitry Bivol of Russia owns the World Boxing Association belt while the World Boxing Organization title was won by Badou Jack of Sweden but immediately vacated again.

Adonis Stevenson of Montreal has held the World Boxing Council title since 2013.

Beterbiev said he'd like to unite the titles, or fight a top contender like former champion Sergey Kovalev, but first there are issues to be settled out of the ring.

The 32-year-old is in a dispute with promoter Yvon Michel over his contract. Michel says it is still in force, while Beterbiev's camp claims it is terminated and he is free to find a new promoter.

He said Michel even tried to get a court injunction to set 30 per cent of his purse aside until the court makes its decision, which is expected early in 2018.

"I'm a humble person, an ordinary person," said Beterbiev. "I cannot say I wasn't distracted at all because I am a human being."

It didn't show in the ring, where he dominated from start to finish.

"I want to clear the situation up and not talk about it any more, so it'll be done in his head and he'll be 100 per cent focused on boxing," said Ramsay. "He was able, despite all the trouble we had, to focus and win the title but I know it's still a little bit in his head. I just hope now we'll turn the page."

He'd like to find a new promoter, either in Canada or the United States, but intends to continue living and training in Montreal.

That suits Ramsay, who could very well have more than one world title-holder to train in the near future.

David Lemieux (38-3), who he helped to a middleweight title in 2015, is a decent bet to win another belt when he faces WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders of Britain at Place Bell in Laval, Que., on Dec. 16.

And there is a chance that another one of his fighters, light heavyweight Eleider Alvarez, will take on Stevenson for the WBC title in January in Quebec City. Alvarez is the WBC's mandatory challenger, but there is talk of putting Stevenson against Jack instead.

Beterbiev is Ramsay's third world champion after Lemieux and former WBC light heavyweight king Jean Pascal.

"I'm not thinking about one or two or three (champions)," said Ramsay, who trains seven fighters overall, although he no longer handles Pascal. "Each guy is important.

"Now it's done with Artur and I'm very focused on David Lemieux. After that, it'll be the next case."

A potential future fight he would want no part of would be a title bout between Beterbiev and Alvarez.

"It's not going to happen because they're both in my gym, end of story," he said. "But in boxing, things go so fast.