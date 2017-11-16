NASCAR kicks off title weekend with media day on South Beach

MIAMI — NASCAR has started its media day for the three championship races this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The 12 title contenders are scheduled to speak at a posh hotel on South Beach.

The Truck Series will crown a champion Friday night. The four contenders are two-time champion Matt Crafton, defending champion Johnny Sauter, Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric.

In the Xfinity Series, the title is between three drivers from JR Motorsports and Daniel Hemric. It's an-all Chevrolet championship bout. Representing JR Motorsports in Saturday's race are Justin Allgaier, William Byron and Elliott Sadler.

In the Cup Series, the finale features three former champions and Martin Truex Jr. But Truex isn't rattled by his competition's experience because he's got seven wins this season, including six on mile-and-a-half tracks. Homestead is a mile-and-a-half course.

The other competitors Sunday are 2012 champion Brad Keselowski, 2014 champion Kevin Harvick and 2015 champion Kyle Busch.

