New York's state-run ski centres in Adirondacks to open
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — New York's state-run ski
Gore and Whiteface have announced that opening day will be Saturday.
Gore Mountain will offer five trails accessed from the Adirondack Express II lift. Skiers can get $10 off their lift ticket if they donate a nonperishable food item for a food drive.
Whiteface will offer skiing and snowboarding via the Cloudsplitter Gondola.
New York's state-run Catskills resort, Belleayre, is scheduled to open Nov. 24.