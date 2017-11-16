OHL Roundup: Formenton, Jones each score twice as Knights beat Storm

LONDON, Ont. — Alex Formenton had two goals and an assist and Max Jones also struck twice to lead the London Knights over the Guelph Storm 7-4 on Thursday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Cliff Pu had a goal and three assists for the Knights (8-10-2), who also got goals from Sam Miletic and Evan Bouchard.

Cedric Ralph scored twice with Cam Hillis and Mason Primeau also chipping in for Guelph (10-8-2).

Joseph Raaymakers turned away 29 shots for the win in net as Anthony Popovich made 28 saves in defeat.

London was 1 for 5 on the power play and the Storm scored once on five opportunities.

---

GENERALS 4 PETES 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Jack Studnicka scored the winner midway through the second period and Cole Ceci kicked out 21 shots as Oshawa downed the Petes.

Nick Wong, Domenico Commisso and Kenny Huether rounded out the attack for the Generals (9-10-2).

Nick Robertson scored for Peterborough (12-10-1) and Dylan Wells made 31 saves.

---

FRONTENACS 4 ICEDOGS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Tyler Burnie had the winner and Ted Nichol tacked on three assists as Kingston doubled up the IceDogs.

Nathan Dunkley, Sergey Popov and Ryan Cranford also scored for the Frontenacs (11-6-3). Mario Peccia made 26 saves for the win in net.

Kirill Maksimov had both goals for Niagara (8-7-4) and Stephen Dhillon kicked out 29 shots.

---

WOLVES 8 COLTS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Dmitry Sokolov had two goals and two assists as Sudbury crushed the Colts.

Blake Murray also scored twice for the Wolves (7-12-4). Drake Pilon, Anthony Tabak, Troy Lajeunesse and Macauley Carson supplied the rest of the offence and Jake McGrath made 33 saves.

Alexey Lipanov and Zachary Magwood found the back of the net for Barrie (12-5-2). Kai Edmonds combined with Leo Lazarev for 17 saves in defeat.

Sudbury's Michael Pezzetta received a major penalty and game misconduct for blindsiding in the second period.

---

ATTACK 6 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists to lift Owen Sound over the Spitfires.

Jonah Gadjovich, Kevin Hancock, Aidan Dudas, Ethan Szypula and Daylon Groulx rounded out the scoring for the Attack (11-6-2). Mack Guzda turned aside 21 shots for the win in net.

Sean Day, Daniel D'Amico and Logan Brown scored for Windsor (12-8-1), which got 34 saves from Michael DiPietro.

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 BATTALION 4 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Morgan Frost scored the game-winning goal at 4:31 of overtime as Sault Ste. Marie beat the Battalion.

Cole MacKay, Barrett Hayton, Jack Kopacka and Tim Gettinger had goals in regulation for the Greyhounds (16-3-2). Boris Katchouk tacked on three assists.

Justin Brazeau, Brett McKenzie, Luke Burghardt and Luke Moncada supplied the offence for North Bay (6-12-3).

Matthew Villalta made 24 saves for the win in net as Julian Sime turned away 32 shots for the Battalion.