Rams-Vikings Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Vikings' lead in all-time series includes 5-2 record against Rams in playoffs. This is first meeting between teams with Rams based in Los Angeles since 1992. ... Rams have won four straight games by average margin of 25.8 points. ... Rams QB Jared Goff is first player in team history with at least 300 yards passing, three TDs and no interceptions in consecutive games. Goff can become second QB in NFL history (Tom Brady, 2007) to have three straight. ... Rams lead NFL with average of 32.9 points per game and 47.6 per cent conversion rate on third downs. ... Rams RB Todd Gurley leads league with 1,160 yards from scrimmage and 10 TDs. ... Rams centre John Sullivan was drafted by Vikings in 2008 and was Minnesota starter for six seasons. ... Rams' defence leads NFL with 19 takeaways. DT Aaron Donald has four sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in last four games. ... Vikings have won five straight games. ... Vikings QB Case Keenum was starter for Rams to begin last season and made 14 starts over last two years. ... Vikings WR Adam Thielen is third in NFL with 793 yards receiving. He's tied for second with 19 third-down receptions. ... Minnesota has given Jerick McKinnon and Latavius Murray 10 or more rushing attempts in each of last five games since rookie Dalvin Cook went down with season-ending knee injury. Only duo in team history with longer double-digit carry streak is Bill Brown and Dave Osborn, who each ran ball 10 times or more for eight straight games in 1967. ... Vikings' defence is second in league with 28.7 per cent conversion rate allowed on third downs. ... Fantasy Tip: Kai Forbath has made 16 straight FGs for Vikings. He's tied for second in league with 22 makes, behind Greg Zuerlein of Rams with 28.