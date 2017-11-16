Raptors guard Delon Wright to miss at least one game after dislocating shoulder

Toronto Raptors backup guard Delon Wright will not play in Friday's home game against the New York Knicks due to a right shoulder injury.

Wright suffered a dislocated shoulder in the second quarter of Wednesday's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Raptors said on Twitter. He was examined Thursday in Toronto and the team's medical staff was awaiting test results.

Wright, 25, is averaging 7.6 points and 20.9 minutes per game this season.