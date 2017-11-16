Redskins-Saints Capsule
WASHINGTON (4-5) vs. NEW ORLEANS (7-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Saints by 8
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Washington 3-6, New Orleans 6-3
SERIES RECORD — Redskins lead 17-8
LAST MEETING — Redskins beat Saints 47-14, Nov. 15, 2015
LAST WEEK — Redskins lost to Vikings 38-30; Saints beat Bills 47-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 17, Saints No. 4
REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (23), PASS (9).
REDSKINS
SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (3), PASS (5).
SAINTS
Redskins have won last two in series, including last game at Superdome in 2012. ... Redskins 4-1 vs. New Orleans since Sean Payton became Saints coach in 2006. ... Jay Gruden is Redskins' fourth coach since Payton started with Saints and is 1-0 vs. New Orleans. ... Redskins QB Kirk Cousins ranks third in NFL with 2,474 yards passing, ahead of Saints QB Drew Brees, who ranks sixth with 2,398 yards. ... Redskins WR Jamison Crowder has 13 catches for 199 yards in past two games. ... LB Zach Brown leads NFL with 96 tackles. He has 10 or more tackles in each of past four games. ... LB Ryan Kerrigan has six sacks, two forced fumbles and INT in past nine games. ... S D.J. Swearinger had two INTs last week, his first career two-interception game.
