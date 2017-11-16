Scores and Schedule
Wednesday's Games
NHL
Detroit 8 Calgary 2
Chicago 6 N.Y. Rangers 3
Anaheim 4 Boston 2
---
AHL
Springfield 5 Charlotte 3
Iowa 2 Rockford 1
Bridgeport 2 Hartford 1 (OT)
Belleville 6 Lehigh Valley 2
Hershey 4 Syracuse 2
Rochester 3 Binghamton 0
Laval 5 Utica 4
Manitoba 3 Chicago 2
Texas 4 San Antonio 3
---
NBA
Atlanta 126 Sacramento 80
New York 106 Utah 101
Washington 102 Miami 93
Cleveland 115 Charlotte 107
Indiana 116 Memphis 113
Milwaukee 99 Detroit 95
Minnesota 98 San Antonio 86
Oklahoma City 92 Chicago 79
Toronto 125 New Orleans 116
Portland 99 Orlando 94
Philadelphia 115 L.A. Lakers 109
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
---
NBA
Golden State at Boston, 8 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
---
NFL
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 8:25 p.m.
---