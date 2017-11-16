Skate America headed to Everett, Washington in 2018

EVERETT, Wash. — Skate America is heading to Everett, Washington next year.

U.S. Figure Skating announced on Thursday the selection of XFINITY Arena as the host Oct. 19-21, 2018. The international event will be the first of six stops on the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating.

This year, Skate America is being held next week in Lake Placid and is the final of the six competitions leading into the Grand Prix Final.

Skate America previously was in Everett in 2008. The arena hosts the Everett Silvertips, a franchise in the Western Hockey League.