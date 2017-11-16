Sporting KC's Tim Melia named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

NEW YORK — Sporting Kansas City's Tim Melia has been named Major League Soccer's Goalkeeper of the Year.

Melia is the third Sporting goalkeeper to earn the honour , joining Tony Meola (2002) and Jimmy Nielsen (2012). No other MLS team has had three goalkeepers to win the honour .

Melia, who is in his third season with Kansas City, had a career-high 12 wins, 10 shutouts, 91 saves and 31 starts. He led MLS with a 0.78 goals-against average and a 78.4 save percentage. He saved three penalty kicks.

Melia was the league's Comeback Player of the Year in 2015.