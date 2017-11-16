Student kicked off Kansas basketball team in anthem flap

WICHITA, Kan. — A Muslim student athlete who refused to observe the national anthem for religious reasons at a basketball game at a western Kansas college has been kicked off the team.

That has ignited concerns over whether Garden City Community College violated the civil rights of 19-year-old Rasool Samir, who continued shooting balls during the anthem Nov. 1, leading to a confrontation with a fan who accused him of disrespecting the flag.

The college says Samir was dismissed for a team rules violation, because he did not leave the court with his teammates when the anthem was played.