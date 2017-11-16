Wednesday's Games
NHL
Detroit 8 Calgary 2
Chicago 6 N.Y. Rangers 3
Anaheim 4 Boston 2
---
AHL
Springfield 5 Charlotte 3
Iowa 2 Rockford 1
Bridgeport 2 Hartford 1 (OT)
Belleville 6 Lehigh Valley 2
Hershey 4 Syracuse 2
Rochester 3 Binghamton 0
Laval 5 Utica 4
Manitoba 3 Chicago 2
Texas 4 San Antonio 3
---
NBA
Atlanta 126 Sacramento 80
New York 106 Utah 101
Washington 102 Miami 93
Cleveland 115 Charlotte 107
Indiana 116 Memphis 113
Milwaukee 99 Detroit 95
Minnesota 98 San Antonio 86
Oklahoma City 92 Chicago 79
Toronto 125 New Orleans 116
Portland 99 Orlando 94
Philadelphia 115 L.A. Lakers 109
