Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign offensive linemen Neufeld and Hardrick
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed offensive linemen Patrick Neufeld and Jermarcus Hardrick on Thursday.
Neufeld signed a two-year extension while Hardrick, a West Division all-star this past season, inked a one-year extension, the CFL team said in a release.
Both players were pending free agents.
