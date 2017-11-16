Young Canadian women's rugby team faces tough challenge in world No. 2 England

Captain Laura Russell leads a green starting 15, featuring nine players making their test debut or first start, when Canada takes on second-ranked England on Friday in the first of a three-match women's rugby series.

Another eight uncapped Canadians await on the bench

While Canada is currently ranked fourth in the world, Saturday's lineup features just seven members of the squad that finished fifth at this summer's World Cup. Several veterans are taking a break from the sport or have retired. Karen Paquin is trying her hand at bobsled.

That has left interim coach Sandro Fiorino with a young pool to pick from for the November tour. The average age of his team is 22.

"We have lots of talent." he said from England. "The exciting thing is that a lot of these players have played either U-18 or U-20 (for) Canada or the Maple Leafs (developmental squad). We're proud of the pathway program that we've put in place and it's really about opportunities. It's the first opportunity for many of these young players to get a taste of international rugby."

Canada's 23-woman roster has a combined 162 caps and features an amazing 14 test debutantes. England's Sarah Hunter (98) and Danielle Waterman (74) have 172 caps between the two of them.

In all, England's 23-woman roster has 834 caps despite seven debutantes.

Russell and fellow forwards Olivia DeMerchant and Tyson Beukeboom account for 98 of the Canadian caps. Brittany Kassil (10 caps), Jess Neilson (two) and Anais Holly (five) all get their first starts.

The benches also tell a story. While England's replacements feature five uncapped players, the other three have combined for 241 caps.

Fiorino does have players with some international sevens experience in Paige Farries, Emmanuela Jada and Nadia Popov.

"They're going to inject some pace into the team and hopefully if we can get the ball in their hands, they could create some opportunities out wide for us," said Fiorino

The two teams will face off again Nov. 21 at The Stoop and Nov. 25 at Twickenham as part of a doubleheader with the England-Samoa men's test.

Canada has won just four of 25 meetings with England. Their most recent meeting was a 27-20 England win in June in Christchurch, New Zealand, during the International women's Rugby Series.

Fiorino said the moody of his young squad is giddy.

"It's like Christmas," he said. "The decorations are already out here in the hotel. The girls are going to be wearing red."

"The veterans believe in the young players," he added. "They're going to put their best effort forward."

Canada

Brittany Kassil, Guelph Redcoats, Guelph, Ont.; Laura Russell (capt.), Toronto Nomads, Bolton, Ont.; Olivia DeMerchant, Woodstock Wildmen, Mapledale, N.B.; Tyson Beukeboom, Aurora Barbarians, Uxbridge, Ont.; Ngalula Fuamba, Town of Mount Royal, Notre Dame-de-l'il-Perrot, Que.; Emily Nicholl, Guelph Redcoats, Toronto; Sara Svoboda, Toronto Saracens, Belleville, Ont.; Cindy Nelles, Belleville Bulldogs, Belleville, Ont.; Brianna Miller, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue RFC, Pointe-Claire, Que.; Jess Neilson, Castaway Wanderers, Victoria; Nadia Popov, Aurora Barbarians, Newmarket, Ont.; Emily Belchos, Westshore RFC, Innisfil, Ont.; Emmanuela Jada, Guelph Redcoats, Guelph, Ont.; Paige Farries, Westshore RFC, Red Deer, Alta.; Anais Holly, TMRRFC, Montreal.

Replacements

Emily Barber, Aurora Barbarians, Toronto; Alexandria Ellis, Barrhaven Scottish, Ottawa; Veronica Harrigan, London St Georges, Lucan, Ont.; McKinley Hunt, Aurora Barbarians, King City, Ont.; Janna Slevinsky, Calgary Saracens, St. Albert, Alta.; Courtney Holtkamp, Red Deer Titans, Rimbey, Alta.; Justine Pelletier, Club de Rugby de Quebec, Quebec City; Sam Alli, Barrhaven Scottish, Caledon, Ont.