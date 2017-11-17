Sports

A look at NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr. by the numbers

Dale Earnhardt Jr., right, gives autographs in the garage area during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Dale Earnhardt Jr., right, gives autographs in the garage area during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

A by-the-number look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in the NASCAR Monster Cup Series:

237, 297- Miles driven

179,165 - Laps driven.

8,234 - Laps led.

1999 - Monster Cup debut.

630 - Career starts.

260 - Top 10 finishes.

105 - Career winnings (in millions).

149 - Top five finishes.

88 - Car number.

43 - Age.

26 - Wins.

20 - Races missed because of concussions.

19 - Seasons.

15.8 - Average finish

15 - Poles.

14 - Most popular driver awards (consecutive).

11 - Years he won a race.

8 - Car number (1999-2007).

7 - His standing on the career wins list among

6 - Talladega wins.

5 - Short track wins.

4 - Times he finished in top 5 in the standings.

3 - His father's car number and his highest points finish (2003).

2 - Daytona 500 wins.

1 - All-Star race wins (2000).

0 - Championships.

___

Sources: AP research, http://racing-reference.info

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular