A look at NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr. by the numbers
A by-the-number look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in the NASCAR Monster Cup Series:
237, 297- Miles driven
179,165 - Laps driven.
8,234 - Laps led.
1999 - Monster Cup debut.
630 - Career starts.
260 - Top 10 finishes.
105 - Career winnings (in millions).
149 - Top five finishes.
88 - Car number.
43 - Age.
26 - Wins.
20 - Races missed because of concussions.
19 - Seasons.
15.8 - Average finish
15 - Poles.
14 - Most popular driver awards (consecutive).
11 - Years he won a race.
8 - Car number (1999-2007).
7 - His standing on the career wins list among
6 - Talladega wins.
5 - Short track wins.
4 - Times he finished in top 5 in the standings.
3 - His father's car number and his highest points finish (2003).
2 - Daytona 500 wins.
1 - All-Star race wins (2000).
0 - Championships.
___
Sources: AP research, http://racing-reference.info