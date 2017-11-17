Aaron Boone interviews for New York Yankees manager

NEW YORK — Aaron Boone became the first person with no experience as a manager of coach to interview to become Joe Girardi's successor with the New York Yankees.

The 44-year-old interviewed Friday, becoming the fourth to go through the process after Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, former Cleveland and Seattle manager Eric Wedge, and San Francisco bench coach Hensley Meulens.

Boone is a third generation major leaguer and played in the major leagues from 1997-2009. His 11th-inning home run off Boston's Tim Wakefield won Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series for the Yankees. He has been an analyst for ESPN since his retirement as a player.

His father, Bob, managed Kansas City from 1995-97 and Cincinnati from 2001-03.

