Blue Jackets sign star winger Cam Atkinson for 7 more years
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed all-star winger Cam Atkinson to a seven-year contract extension worth $41.1 million.
The deal announced by Friday secured the 28-year-old Atkinson, the team's top scorer the past two seasons, through 2024-25. He'll make $5.8 million a year.
The sixth-round draft pick in 2008 has been a regular for the Blue Jackets the past four seasons. He has registered 125 goals and 108 assists with 106 penalty minutes in 397 career NHL games. He'll make $3.5 million this season.
Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen says Atkinson's best years are still in front of him, noting he's improved every year and "become a player our team can use in all situations."
