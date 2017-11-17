Canada's Hudey earns silver medal at long-track speedskating World Cup

STAVANGER, Norway — Canadian long-track speedskater Marsha Hudey won her first career individual World Cup medal, claiming silver on Friday in the women's 500-metre race in Norway.

Hudey, of White City, Sask., crossed the line in 37.87 seconds. Japan's Nao Kodaira won gold in 37.08 and Austria's Vanessa Herzog earned bronze in 37.96.

Canadian Kaylin Irvine was 15th in 38.75.

The 27-year-old Hudey made her Olympic debut at the 2014 Sochi Games, placing 32nd in the 500.

Calgary's Gilmore Junio raced to a sixth-place finish Friday in the men's 500 at 34.88, 0.24 seconds behind gold-medal winning Havard Holmefjord Lorentzen of Norway. Laurent Dubreuil, William Dutton and Alex Boisvert-Lacroix were 13th, 14th and 15th, respectively and Alexandre St-Jean was 19th.

In other Canadian results, Kali Christ was second in the 1,000 B final won by Japan's Ayaka Kikuchi. Brianne Tutt was 11th.