Cardinals sign Larry Fitzgerald to 1-year extension

TEMPE, Ariz. — Star receiver Larry Fitzgerald has signed a one-year contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals.

The team announced the deal Friday.

The 34-year-old Fitzgerald leads the NFC with 60 receptions. He led the NFL with 107 last year.

Last week against Seattle, Fitzgerald had 10 catches for 113 yards. He became just the sixth NFL player to reach 15,000 yards receiving for his career.

He has been selected for 10 Pro Bowls. He and Jerry Rice are the only wide receivers to be chosen at least 10 times. Rice has 13 selections.