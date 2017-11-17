Chapecoense avoids relegation one year after air crash
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — Chapecoense has avoided relegation in the Brazilian championship almost one year after an air crash killed 19 of its players in Colombia.
The team from southern Brazil beat Vitoria 2-1 at home late Thursday to retain a place in the championship with three rounds to go. Chapecoense sits 10th in the 20-team standings.
On Nov. 29 last year, a plane carrying the team to the final of the Copa Sudamericana crashed onto a hillside near Medellin, killing 71 people including most of Chape's board and several journalists.
The club said this month it will not mark the anniversary in a major way out of respect to the families of the victims.
On Wednesday, Sao Paulo-based Corinthians, leading the competition by 10 points, was crowned Brazilian champion for the seventh time.