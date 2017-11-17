Dolphins' Stills questionable against Bucs with back injury

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills is questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay because of a back injury that forced him to leave practice this week.

Stills left practice on Thursday and sat out the workout on Friday. Coach Adam Gase said he was feeling better.

Stills hasn't missed a game since 2015. He ranks second on the team this year with 33 catches for 408 yards and four scores.

