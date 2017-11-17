Halifax CFL team an 'exciting opportunity,' but city won't lead effort: mayor

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says bringing a Canadian Football League franchise to the city is an "exciting opportunity," but the municipality will not be leading the charge.

The CFL confirmed Thursday it has had talks with a group looking to secure an expansion franchise for Halifax.

Savage says there has been a long-standing interest in the city for a football franchise and a stadium — Halifax currently does not have one suitable for a CFL team.

But he says a stadium is not a capital priority for the municipality, and any proposals would need to be led by the private sector.

Savage added that while the project is not yet at the decision stage, it "could be an exciting opportunity for the Halifax region."