LeBron James scores 39 points, Cavs beat Clippers in OT

CLEVELAND — LeBron James scored 39 points, Kevin Love added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fourth straight, 118-113 in overtime over the skidding Los Angeles Clippers Friday night.

Love made a pair of 3-pointers in OT, when the Cavs outscored the Clippers 13-8. Dwyane Wade added 23 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland.

The Cavs' win wasn't eye-pleasing, but it was another step in the right direction for the Eastern Conference champions, who went 3-1 on a just-completed trip. The Clippers are headed the other way. Los Angeles has lost seven in a row and nine of 10 since a 4-0 start.

Blake Griffin scored 23 and DeAndre Jordan had 20 points and 22 rebounds for Los Angeles, which didn't give up the lead until the first minute of overtime.

HEAT 91, WIZARDS 88

WASHINGTON (AP) — Miami nearly wasted a terrific defensive effort against John Wall and high-scoring Washington, allowing a 25-point lead to dwindle all the way down to one before holding on.

Hassan Whiteside had 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Heat. They limited the Wizards to 29 first-half points — Washington's lowest output for a half in more than 2 1/2 years. Wall wound up with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting. The All-Star point guard's first points of the night came with about 5 1/2 minutes left, on a 3-pointer that got Washington to 75-71.

The Wizards made 38.1 per cent of their field-goal attempts. Bradley Beal led Washington with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

RAPTORS 107, KNICKS 84

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry matched his season high with 22 points and added 10 assists, DeMar DeRozan also scored 22 points and short-handed Toronto beat New York for the eighth straight time.

Lowry had eight rebounds as Toronto won its third straight and improved to 5-1 at home.

Toronto played without injured starters in forward Serge Ibaka (swollen left knee) and guard Norman Powell (right hip). Reserve guard Delon Wright (dislocated right shoulder) also was unavailable.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 13 points for the Knicks.

PACERS 107, PISTONS 100

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reserve guard Lance Stephenson scored all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter, including a key 3-pointer, and Indiana Pacers rallied from 22 down to beat Detroit.

The shot clock was about to expire when Stephenson launched from well beyond the arc to give the Pacers a 101-97 lead with 2:03 remaining. It was one of six 3s the Pacers made in seven fourth-quarter attempts as Indiana outscored Detroit 36-19 over the final 12 minutes.

Victor Oladipo led Indiana with 21 points. Pistons guards Reggie Jackson and Avery Bradley had 16 points apiece.

NETS 118, JAZZ 107

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a career-high 25 points hours after D'Angelo Russell had knee surgery, and Brooklyn beat Utah.

The starting point guard role now belongs to Dinwiddie after Russell was hurt during Brooklyn's recent road trip. He had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee with no timetable for a return.

Allen Crabbe had 18 points and DeMarre Carroll added 17 for the Nets. Raul Neto scored 22 points and Rodney Hood had 17 points for the Jazz.

