OHL Roundup: Greyhounds extend win streak to 8 games with victory over Wolves
SUDBURY, Ont. — Matthew Villalta stopped all 16 shots he faced and Sault Ste. Marie scored two short-handed goals as the Greyhounds extended their winning streak to eight games with a 2-0 win over the Sudbury Wolves on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Jack Kopacka scored the first short-handed goal to put the Greyhounds (17-3-2) on the board 6:57 into the third period. Tim Gettinger had the other seven minutes later.
Jake McGrath turned aside 37 shots for Sudbury (7-13-4).
Both teams were 0 for 3 on the power play.
---
ICEDOGS 6 BATTALION 1
St. Catharines, Ont. — Johnny Corneil had a goal and two assists as the IceDogs handed North Bay it's sixth straight loss.
Philip Tomasino, Kyle Langdon, Kirill Maksimov, Oliver Castleman and Ben Jones also scored for Niagara (9-7-4)
Justin Brazeau scored for the Battalion (6-13-3).
---
STING 6 SPITFIRES 3
SARNIA, Ont. — Anthony Salinitri scored a hat trick and Jordan Kyrou had a goal and three assists as the Sting doubled up Windsor.
Salinitri registered the winning goal at 3:26 of the third period. Hugo Leufvenius and Jordan Ernst also scored for Sarnia (17-4-1).
Logan Brown, William Sirman and Aaron Luchuk scored for the Spitfires (12-9-1).
---
STEELHEADS 4 GENERALS 2
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Michael McLeod scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period in the Steelheads' win over Oshawa.
Nicolas Hague, Owen Tippett and Trent Fox also scored for Mississauga (10-10-1) and Ryan McLeod had three assists.
Jack Studnicka and Eric Henderson scored for the Generals (9-11-2).
---
RANGERS 7 STORM 5
KITCHENER, Ont. — Adam Mascherin scored twice as the Rangers downed Guelph.
Mascherin scored the eventual winning goal on a power play at 16:37 of the second period. Kole Sherwood, Connor Bunnaman, Jonathan Yantsis, Nick McHugh and Cole Carter also scored for the Kitchener (13-6-2).
James McEwan led the Storm (10-9-2) with three goals. Isaac Ratcliffe and Cam Hillis had the others.
---
FRONTENACS 3 BULLDOGS 2
KINGSTON, Ont. — Ryan Cranford scored twice and Jeremy Helvig kicked out 38 shots as the Frontenacs defeated Hamilton.
Brett Neumann also scored for Kingston (12-6-3).
Zachary Jackson and Matthew Strome provided the offence for the Bulldogs (11-6-4), who had a five-game win streak snapped. Kaden Fulcher made 41 saves.
---
KNIGHTS 4 SPIRIT 3 (OT)
LONDON, Ont. — Sam Miletic's second goal of the game was the overtime winner, lifting the Knights over Saginaw.
Cliff Pu had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored for London (9-10-2). Robert Thomas chipped in with three assists.
Mason Kohn led the Spirit (7-9-3) with two goals. DJ Busdeker also scored and Cole Coskey had two helpers.
---