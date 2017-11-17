OHL Roundup: Greyhounds extend win streak to 8 games with victory over Wolves

SUDBURY, Ont. — Matthew Villalta stopped all 16 shots he faced and Sault Ste. Marie scored two short-handed goals as the Greyhounds extended their winning streak to eight games with a 2-0 win over the Sudbury Wolves on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jack Kopacka scored the first short-handed goal to put the Greyhounds (17-3-2) on the board 6:57 into the third period. Tim Gettinger had the other seven minutes later.

Jake McGrath turned aside 37 shots for Sudbury (7-13-4).

Both teams were 0 for 3 on the power play.

---

ICEDOGS 6 BATTALION 1

St. Catharines, Ont. — Johnny Corneil had a goal and two assists as the IceDogs handed North Bay it's sixth straight loss.

Philip Tomasino, Kyle Langdon, Kirill Maksimov, Oliver Castleman and Ben Jones also scored for Niagara (9-7-4)

Justin Brazeau scored for the Battalion (6-13-3).

---

STING 6 SPITFIRES 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Anthony Salinitri scored a hat trick and Jordan Kyrou had a goal and three assists as the Sting doubled up Windsor.

Salinitri registered the winning goal at 3:26 of the third period. Hugo Leufvenius and Jordan Ernst also scored for Sarnia (17-4-1).

Logan Brown, William Sirman and Aaron Luchuk scored for the Spitfires (12-9-1).

---

STEELHEADS 4 GENERALS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Michael McLeod scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period in the Steelheads' win over Oshawa.

Nicolas Hague, Owen Tippett and Trent Fox also scored for Mississauga (10-10-1) and Ryan McLeod had three assists.

Jack Studnicka and Eric Henderson scored for the Generals (9-11-2).

---

RANGERS 7 STORM 5

KITCHENER, Ont. — Adam Mascherin scored twice as the Rangers downed Guelph.

Mascherin scored the eventual winning goal on a power play at 16:37 of the second period. Kole Sherwood, Connor Bunnaman, Jonathan Yantsis, Nick McHugh and Cole Carter also scored for the Kitchener (13-6-2).

James McEwan led the Storm (10-9-2) with three goals. Isaac Ratcliffe and Cam Hillis had the others.

---

FRONTENACS 3 BULLDOGS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Ryan Cranford scored twice and Jeremy Helvig kicked out 38 shots as the Frontenacs defeated Hamilton.

Brett Neumann also scored for Kingston (12-6-3).

Zachary Jackson and Matthew Strome provided the offence for the Bulldogs (11-6-4), who had a five-game win streak snapped. Kaden Fulcher made 41 saves.

---

KNIGHTS 4 SPIRIT 3 (OT)

LONDON, Ont. — Sam Miletic's second goal of the game was the overtime winner, lifting the Knights over Saginaw.

Cliff Pu had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored for London (9-10-2). Robert Thomas chipped in with three assists.

Mason Kohn led the Spirit (7-9-3) with two goals. DJ Busdeker also scored and Cole Coskey had two helpers.