Skrine fined $48K for illegal hit, Burfict not fined

NEW YORK — Jets cornerback Buster Skrine was fined $48,620 for his illegal hit on Tampa Bay receiver DeSean Jackson last week and Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict wasn't fined after his ejection against Tennessee for pushing away the arm of an official who tried to break up a sideline scuffle.

Burfict wasn't fined for his late hit out of bounds two plays earlier, either.

The chippy game, which Tennessee won 24-20, also featured an un-flagged high hit by Bengals safety George Iloka on tight end Delanie Walker and unnecessary roughness flags on Titans tackle Taylor Lewan and DeMarco Murray. None of them were fined, either.

Other fines included the Cardinals' Karlos Dansby for roughing the passer and the Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson for a low hit. Both were docked $18,231.

And in the Vikings-Redskins game, Minnesota defensive tackle Linval Joseph was fined $18,231 for roughing the passer and teammate Stefon Diggs was docked $12,154 for celebrating a touchdown by hugging the goalpost.

___